My Time at Sandrock Launches for PC in Early Access on May 26

Developer Pathea Games announced My Time at Sandrock will launch for PC in Early Access via Steam and Epic Games Store on May 26 for $24.99. It supports English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Thai, Korean, Japanese, and Chinese (Simplified and Traditional) languages.

Welcome to Sandrock, a struggling city-state in the jaws of economic and environmental ruin. As Sandrock’s newest Builder, it’s up to you to revitalize the region and restore the city to its former glory.

Make the most of your time in Sandrock by leveling up skills suited to your playstyle. Choose to become a social butterfly by increasing community and friendship traits, or get increased production yield from construction talents. Tame the desert and plant delicious crops by skilling up cultivation talents or even grow into a stalwart defender of Sandrock through combat-oriented talents.

Take on assignments from Sandrock’s eclectic residents, assembling an array of machinery, civic structures, and more. Learn new blueprints to create complex structures piece by piece, turning copper plates, bronze bars, and gears into everything from elevators to bridges and water reservoirs! Complete jobs and tackle hundreds of sidequests to earn higher Builder ranks, taking on advanced commissions to overhaul Sandrock while earning the appreciation of the locals.

Learn more about the history of Sandrock by exploring below the desert sand. Mine through layers of rock searching for materials, long-forgotten relics, and data disks containing information and blueprints from old-world technology. Explore caverns and ruins, fighting back against hostile inhabitants with an overhauled action-RPG combat system featuring melee and third-person shooting mechanics as well as an arsenal of weapons to master.

Forge bonds with more than 30 NPCs new to the franchise. Spend time with them, learn their backstories, exchange gifts, build friendships, and even find that special someone. Celebrate seasonal festivals full of friendly competitions that bring the community together. Soak up the adorable scenery by taking a stroll through town to admire its bold colors and architecture or enjoy an enchanting night watching the stars in the vast desert sky.

Take a breather from assisting the charming townsfolk to expand the workshop and decorate your home. Craft furniture, decorations, and new outfits before expanding the farm and growing crops for cooking delicious dishes. Carve out a destiny in Sandrock with whoever you see fit!

