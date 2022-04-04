Lucasfilm Games and Devolver Digital Announce Return to Monkey Island - News

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Terrible Toybox have partnered with LucasFilm Games and have announce announced a sequel to the point-and-click adventure games Secret of Monkey Island and Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge.

The game is called Return to Monkey Island and will launch in 2022.

Return to Monkey Island is designed and written by Ron Gilbert and Dave Grossman, music is by Michael Land, Peter McConnel, and Clint Bajakian, and it is starring Dominic Armato as Guybrush Threepwood.

View the announcement trailer below:

