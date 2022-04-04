Lucasfilm Games and Devolver Digital Announce Return to Monkey Island - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 42 minutes ago / 222 Views
Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Terrible Toybox have partnered with LucasFilm Games and have announce announced a sequel to the point-and-click adventure games Secret of Monkey Island and Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge.
The game is called Return to Monkey Island and will launch in 2022.
Return to Monkey Island is designed and written by Ron Gilbert and Dave Grossman, music is by Michael Land, Peter McConnel, and Clint Bajakian, and it is starring Dominic Armato as Guybrush Threepwood.
Is there hope for a new Maniac Mansion? :D I know many associate Lucasfilm Games (LucasArts) with Star Wars games but my fondest memories of LucasArts will always be their adventure games! Partially because my mom thought any Star Wars game would be too violent xD but I'm thankful for it. I enjoyed playing the remastered versions of Grim Fandango, Full Throttle, and Day of the Tentacle in more recent years!
LucasArts have a lot of licences they could work with outside of Star Wars, Disney just have to have faith that those IPs can succeed again. I'd welcome a new Mercenaries or even then, I think Disney need to also let companies outside of EA make Star Wars games. Exploring not only genres but styles too. I'm sure many would like a new Star Wars RTS or a more story based FPS with Kyle Katarn at the helm.
Hell, why not just start publishing new games and ideas, build for the future. Open studios again.
Oh? Is this being helmed by the same people as the ogs or no?
Ron Gilbert and Dave Grossman are the ogs :) Rob specifically is the creator of the franchise and was the Director of the first 2 Monkey Island games along with co-designing and writing. Only one that I can think of that's missing is Tim Schafer but he's busy helming Double Fine for Xbox these days. Would be great if he could contribute to the project in any way!