PlayStation Lays Off Nearly 90 Employees in North America - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 823 Views
Sony has laid off nearly 90 employees who work at PlayStation's North American offices, according to Axios. PlayStation has eliminated multiple sales and marketing jobs this past week.
The company is closing its "merchandiser" team in the US that includes PlayStation Representatives, as well as cutting many retail marketing jobs.
The layoffs according to Sony leadership were due to a "global transformation" of its sales and business operations.
One affected worker who spoke with Axios was disappointed Sony did not tell the department about the layoffs sooner and believes Sony could have done more to find different roles for those laid off.
And, no, you generally cannot an should not give advance notice of layoffs. People get pissed and can (and very often do) sabotage things, steal property, etc. It is unfortunate, but that's just the reality of the situation.
Common practice in the industry is to compensate in cash for the lack of notice, and I'm fairly certain this is the situation here also.
Edit: Actually, in Canada at least it isn't a common practice but a law (don't know for the US), that an employee must get compensation equivalent to 2weeks of salaries + 1 week and 2 days/years of tenures after 1 year.
Yep. We have up to 30 days of previous notice, but usually when you fire an employee you don't want them causing problem so you pay those 30 days for him to stay home, people only work those 30 days when they are the ones that decide to leave (new opportunity) and the next company accepted to wait, otherwise the employee will "pay up for the company".
I don't think this is newsworthy. Its a big company making a minor adjustment. Happens all day, everyday.
While it does happen often, I would argue that it IS newsworthy and there should be pushbacks against this
Just because it's normal doesn't make it good, and a "Big" company like Sony should make a better effort to protect its workers, especially now that jobs that pay enough to support people and their families aren't as easy to come by
Sony is a multinational, multi BILLION dollar company. They absolutely should have done better for their staff
Exactly. And also is sales employees. A company should be eficient... is not a social service.
pandemic allowed a lot of companies to look things differently. And sure Sony could warm more in advance or move people around, if there was something they would see as beneficial for them. Unfortunate to the people who lose their jobs, but nothing that will really affects us.
Its like e3. All theese companies where dying to leave it behind since they can stream it for cheaper. Covid was a godsend for them.