PlayStation Lays Off Nearly 90 Employees in North America - News

by, posted 4 hours ago

Sony has laid off nearly 90 employees who work at PlayStation's North American offices, according to Axios. PlayStation has eliminated multiple sales and marketing jobs this past week.

The company is closing its "merchandiser" team in the US that includes PlayStation Representatives, as well as cutting many retail marketing jobs.

The layoffs according to Sony leadership were due to a "global transformation" of its sales and business operations.

One affected worker who spoke with Axios was disappointed Sony did not tell the department about the layoffs sooner and believes Sony could have done more to find different roles for those laid off.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

