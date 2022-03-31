Manga Company Shueisha Opens Shueisha Games - News

Shueisha, best known for publishing the manga magazine line Jump, opened up Shueisha Games on February 16, 2022 as a way to expand its video games business.

The Representative Director at Shueisha Games is Shinichi Hirono, the Company Directors are Masahiko Ibaraki, Motokazu Kitabatake, Yoshihisa Heishi, and Masana Takahashi, and the Operating Officers are Masasmi Yamamoto and Michiharu Mori.

Here is an overview of the first confirmed titles from Shueisha Games:

Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimension

Release Date: Summer 2022

Summer 2022 Price: TBA

TBA Genre: Tactical Action

Tactical Action Platforms: Switch

The story of Damien, a shy boy has moved to Japan for family reasons. Unsure with his new life, Damien finds strength fighting along side Shonen Jump+ heroes in his imaginary world.

The Tower: To the Bottom

Release Date: Summer 2022

Summer 2022 Price: TBA

TBA Genre: Survival Roguelike Adventure

Survival Roguelike Adventure Platforms: TBA

Each time children descend the tower, one or two disappears…Survival Rogue Adventure

ONI (title tentative)

Release Date: 2022

2022 Price: TBA

TBA Genre: 3D Action

3D Action Platforms: TBA

All in order to defeat Momotaro…

Sorata, an ogre, and his partner, Kazamaru embark on an adventure that shows the other side of Japanese folk story, Momotaro.

Developed by Small World Entertainment and directed up-and-coming creator Kenei Design!

UKIYO

Release Date: 2022 to Early 2023

2022 to Early 2023 Price: TBA

TBA Genre: Japanese-style Cyberpunk Adventure

Japanese-style Cyberpunk Adventure Platforms: TBA

Among the bustle of the crowded Japanese-style cyberpunk virtual world of UKIYO, a small anomaly occurred: all of my friends have become residents of the game!

Help, Kai, a samurai cat, delve into a neon-tinted, samurai-punk virtual world in search of an escape!

Thanks, Gematsu.

