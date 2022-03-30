Persona 5 Leaving PlayStation Plus Collection on May 11 - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment in a new PlayStation Blog post announcing April's PlayStation Plus games also stated Persona 5 will be the leaving PlayStation Plus Collection on May 11.

PlayStation 5 owners who are PlayStation Plus subscribers have until May 11 to add the game to their library in order to continue to access it while they have an active PlayStation Plus subscription.

PlayStation Plus Collection launched alongside the PlayStation 5 and includes access to several PlayStation 4 titles for PS5 owners who are PlayStation Plus subscribers. The list of titles include first-party and third-party games.

Sony Interactive Entertainment yesterday announced following months of rumors that it is launching an all-new version of PlayStation Plus in June that will be available in three tiers - Essential, Extra, and Premium. It combines the current PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now into a single service.

