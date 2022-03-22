Next-Gen EA Sports PGA Tour to Launch in Spring 2023 - News

/ 217 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Electronic Arts announced the next-generation golf video game, EA Sports PGA Tour, will launch in Spring 2023.

"There are few things in sports that match the thrill of winning a major championship, and we’re excited to bring all four majors – the Masters Tournament, PGA Championship, US Open Championship, and The Open Championship – and a true next gen championship golf experience to fans next year," said EA Sports general manager Cam Weber.

"Through our PGA Tour and LPGA partnerships, all-new PGA Tour athlete tracking integration, and events like The Players Championship and FedExCup Playoffs, players will be able to get an all-access pass to pro championship golf like never before."

The game was first announced in March 2021 and is in development by EA Tiburon using the EA Frostbite engine. EA at the time signed a long-term deal with the PGA Tour.

EA published the PGA Tour series from the 1990's up until 2015. This includes titles featuring Tiger Woods and more recently Rory McIlroy.

Experience the next generation of championship golf 🏌️🎮



Coming Spring 2023 🗓️ pic.twitter.com/4UNdgFoGiL — EA SPORTS PGA TOUR (@EASPORTSPGATOUR) March 22, 2022

Publisher 2K in March 2021 acquired PGA Tour 2K21 developer HB Studios and signed an exclusive deal with Tiger Woods.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles