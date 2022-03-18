Check Out the Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong Gameplay Reveal - News

Publisher Nacon and developer Big Bad Wolf Studio have released the gameplay reveal video for narrative RPG Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong.

"When a surprise attack throws the vampires of Boston into Chaos, with countless dead or missing, the Prince turns to those she can trust, Galeb, Leysha, and Emem," reads the description to the video.

"It will take their combined skills to find out the cause of the attack. Investigate, question, and above all, protect the Masquerade. Make choices that will define the future of Boston."

View the gameplay reveal video below:

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Epic Games Store on May 19.

