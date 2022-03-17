MLB The Show 22 Trailer Features Cross-Saves, Cross-Progression and Cross-Play - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer San Diego Studio have released a new trailer for MLB The Show 22 that features cross-saves, cross-progressions, and cross-play. All three will be available on all versions of the game.

View the gameplay trailer below:

MLB The Show 22 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and for the first time ever on the Nintendo Switch on April 5. It will also be available day one on Xbox Game Pass for Xbox consoles and Cloud Gaming (Beta).

The Standard Edition on current gen consoles is priced at $69.99 USD/$89.99 CAD, while the Standard Edition on last gen consoles and the Nintendo Switch is priced at $59.99 USD/$79.99 CAD.

