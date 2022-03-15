Tencent Acquires Majority Stake in RiME Developer Tequila Works - News

Tencent announced it has acquired a majority stake in RiME developer Tequila Games.

Tequila Works is based in Madrid, Span and was founded in 2009. The studio has also worked on eadlight, GYLT, The Sexy Brutale, The Invisible Hours and the upcoming Song of Nunu a League of Legends Story.

"For 12 years, the teams at Tequila Works have passionately crafted high-quality titles that radiated our personal sensibilities," said Tequila Works CEO Raúl Rubio. “But there’s a limit to how much you can grow by yourself."

Tequila Works Chairwoman Luz Sancho added, "We are delighted to ally with a partner that allows us to make Tequila Works a stronger studio with access to all the resources required to produce titles of the highest quality, all made with the care and passion our beloved fans know us for as well as the opportunity of bringing these projects to a wider audience."

VP Partnerships for Tencent Games Global Pete Smith said, "Tequila Works’ creativity and attention to detail has resulted in titles that have delighted audiences around the world. We look forward to working alongside the team and building on these foundations to deliver on its exciting ambitions for future games."

Tequila Works CEO Raúl Rubio added, "They’re a partner that can appreciate the value of top creative talent with originality as their banner. One that respects our independence and creative freedom. This partnership will allow us to focus on taking the original IPs we are known for to greater heights and create the best experiences we can dream of."

