8 More Women Come Forward With Alleged Sexism at PlayStation

Former IT security analyst Emma Majo at PlayStation filed a suit against her former company in November 2021 claiming she was wrongfully terminated after she complained about sexism.

Sony denied Majo's claims and asked the court to throw out the lawsuit saying Majo "fails to identify a single policy, practice or procedure at [PlayStation] that allegedly formed the basis of any widespread intentional discrimination or had a discriminatory impact on women."

Eight more women have now come forward to add their accounts of sexism to the class-action lawsuit against PlayStation, according to Axios. This includes former and current employees at PlayStation.

The women said they have dealt with "demeaning comments, unwelcome advances, a lack of attention paid to their work or ideas and, most frequently, a sense that it was harder for women to be promoted in the company."

Marie Harrington, who worked at Sony Online Entertainment and Sony PlayStation for over 16 years, said there has been alack of consideration for women to be promoted into senior roles during "calibration sessions." She claims during one sessions nearly 70 men were considered, while only four women were considered.

"I believe Sony is not equipped to appropriately handle toxic environments," stated former program manager Kara Johnson. She added she was aware of 10 women who left her office in the four months before she left the company.

