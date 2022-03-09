8 More Women Come Forward With Alleged Sexism at PlayStation - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 57 minutes ago / 503 Views
Former IT security analyst Emma Majo at PlayStation filed a suit against her former company in November 2021 claiming she was wrongfully terminated after she complained about sexism.
Sony denied Majo's claims and asked the court to throw out the lawsuit saying Majo "fails to identify a single policy, practice or procedure at [PlayStation] that allegedly formed the basis of any widespread intentional discrimination or had a discriminatory impact on women."
Eight more women have now come forward to add their accounts of sexism to the class-action lawsuit against PlayStation, according to Axios. This includes former and current employees at PlayStation.
The women said they have dealt with "demeaning comments, unwelcome advances, a lack of attention paid to their work or ideas and, most frequently, a sense that it was harder for women to be promoted in the company."
Marie Harrington, who worked at Sony Online Entertainment and Sony PlayStation for over 16 years, said there has been alack of consideration for women to be promoted into senior roles during "calibration sessions." She claims during one sessions nearly 70 men were considered, while only four women were considered.
"I believe Sony is not equipped to appropriately handle toxic environments," stated former program manager Kara Johnson. She added she was aware of 10 women who left her office in the four months before she left the company.
This need to be addressed.
If this is true, I can't believe that in 2022 we still seeing only preference for males in senior roles, quality needs to prevail no matter of the gender
Or maybe they just weren't good enough. I'm a chef for over 10 years and I've never seen female get promoted to head chef or even sous chef simply because they weren't good enough. They do an excellent job and I love working with them but the male chefs that got promoted over the years were just better
I wonder if its really true or are these women just wanting to get some millions easy.
The thing is when a woman makes a comment about a man, laughs and ridicules him its all for fun, when a man does it, then you sue for sexism and hopefully you get enough money that you wont have to work ever again.
Attention - Not saying it is false, I'm just saying that no one will ever know the truth.
Just horrible. This rampant sexism in the industry is exhausting. One can only hope that the affected departments get a thorough reworking of to better accommodate women.