GTAV and GTA Online Price Revealed for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S - News

/ 654 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

The next-generation versions of Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on March 15 with the ability to pre-purchase and pre-load for the digital version starting today.

The game will be available at a discounted price until June 14. The PS5 version will be available for 75 percent off, while the Xbox Series X|S version has been discounted by 50 percent.

PS5 owners can purchase Grand Theft Auto V for $9.99, while Grand Theft Auto Online is available for free.

Xbox Series X|S owners can purchase Grand Theft Auto V for $19.99, while Grand Theft Auto Online is priced at $9.99.

After June 14 the game on next-generation consoles will go up to $39.99 on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, while the standalone release of Grand Theft Auto Online is priced at $19.99.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles