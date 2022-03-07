Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick Leaving the Coca-Cola's Board of Directors - News

/ 192 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick announced he is leaving the Coca-Cola's board of directors as he wants to dedicate more time at Activision Blizzard as the company gets ready for its acquisition by Microsoft.

I have decided not to stand for re-election to The Coca-Cola Company board in order to focus my full attention on Activision Blizzard at this pivotal time as we prepare for our merger with Microsoft," said Kotick via VideoGamesChronicle.

"It has been a pleasure and a privilege to serve on the Coca-Cola board for the past 10 years."

Microsoft in January of this year announced it plans to acquire Activision Blizzard in a deal worth $68.7 billion. IPs that will be owned by Microsoft once the deal closes include Call of Duty, Warcraft, Candy Crush, Tony Hawk, Diablo, Overwatch, Spyro, Hearthstone, Guitar Hero, Crash Bandicoot, StarCraft, and more.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles