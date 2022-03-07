Bethesda and ZeniMax Trademarks Spyteam - News

Bethesda has filed a trademark this year for Spyteam, which could potentially be a new game. The trademark was spotted by Twitter user SkullziTV, which was filed by ZeniMax Media Inc. on January 28, 2022.

This isn't the first time Spyteam was trademarked. The original trademark was filed in December 2015 and was first extended in 2018.

Spyteam, a secret Bethesda game that seems to have been in the works for some time now, recently had its trademark application filed for 2022. Could we finally find out what this game is later in the year?#Bethesda #Xbox pic.twitter.com/WVMDixotR5 — SKULLZI 💀🎮 (@SkullziTV) March 6, 2022

Job listings spotted in 2020 suggested Bethesda Montreal were working on an unannounced game.

