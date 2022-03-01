Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Gets Japanese TV Commercials - News

/ 363 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Square Enix and developer Team Ninja have released two Japanese TV commercial for the action RPG, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin.

View the two commercials below:

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin will launch for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Epic Games Store on March 18, 2022.

Digital pre-orders are now available for $59.99 for the Standard Edition and $89.99 for the Digital Deluxe Edition, which includes the Season Pass, a digital art book, and a digital mini soundtrack.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles