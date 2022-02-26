Take It All In With New Kirby and the Forgotten Land Trailer - News

/ 345 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Nintendo has released a new trailer for Kirby and the Forgotten Land that is called "Take It All In." The trailer features mouthful mode, co-op, and more.

View the trailer below:

Kirby and the Forgotten Land will launch for the Nintendo Switch on March 25 for $59.99.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles