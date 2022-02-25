Gran Turismo 7 Videos Compares the Real Willow Springs Raceway to the In-Game Version - News

posted 18 minutes ago

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Polyphony Digital have released two new videos for Gran Turismo 7 that feature professional driver Dai Yoshihara and content creator Steve Brown aka Super GT.

The showcase how the Willow Springs Raceway in the racing game compare to the real track.

View the videos below:

Gran Turismo 7 will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on March 4, 2022.

