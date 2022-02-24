Nintendo Acquires SRD - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 1,310 Views
Nintendo announced it has entered an agreement to acquire 100% of the outstanding shares of SRD and to make it a wholly owned subsidiary. Nintendo's acquisition of SRD is expected to close on April 1.
SRD is a developer based in Kyoto that has worked closely with Nintendo for nearly four decades in developing Nintendo game software. It is led by director and president Toshihiko Nakago.
Nintendo says the acquisition will strengthen the management based of SRD and secure software development resources for Nintendo. It is also expected to improve software development efficiency.
SRD has assisted with development on Nintendo first-party games going back to the NES days.
After nearly four decades, about time Nintendo put a ring on it.
Intelligent Systems must feel bummed lol
How long have they been waiting?
Almost 40 years as well lol. And they develop several of Nintendo's franchises, so I'd argue they should've been purchased YEARS ago! They're responsible for the Paper Mario, WarioWare, Fire Emblem, and Advance Wars franchises. Hell, they're credited in co-developing Duck Hunt and the original Metroid on the NES lol
Nintendo doesn't even own HAL Laboratory who primarily make just Kirby games nowadays, but they also were the creators of the Super Smash Bros franchise.
They even make devkits and emulators for Nintendo hardware in the past. Either Nintendo knows they aren't going anywhere or they're just being dense.
With Japanese game company consolidation almost an inevitability at this point, Nintendo needs to scoop them up sooner rather than later and not depend on “we’ve been doing business together for X number of years.” Because once the money starts getting thrown around, anything can happen.
Just hope MS doesn`t get ideas.
Let's hope not! Microsoft already did once with Rare in 2002 when Nintendo didn't want to buy them. Nintendo better not let history repeat itself.
Nintendo sold its 49% in rare to MS.
I know, but why? At that point, there had been years worth of quality games Rare made for Nintendo that are still making us lose our minds over to this day. You would think Nintendo would've just bought out the remaining 51%. Only thing I can think of is Nintendo knew Rare's creativeness was gone.
From what we know, a lot of the qualified staff was already leaving or unsatisfied so Nintendo didn
t want to keep them. Perhaps they even foresaw that the studio wouldnt produce much value for a long time, and that happened in the end.
As DonFerrari said, Rare was bleeding top talent when Nintendo decided to sell Rare to MS, so it was actually a genius move (I read about this last year in some video game history book). At the time it seemed crazy, but it was shrewd, and I'm guessing the exodus of talent from Rare made the decision for Nintendo. And we all can see in hindsight now how smart it was given that N64 was they heyday of Rare. MS got Rare IP but Rare lost the talent to make that IP into great new games. Nintendo sold for a mint and walked away happy.
I agree. Nintendo selling Rare was one of the best decisions made with regards to a first party studio sale, in my opinion. Rare was dried up at the start of the Gamecube era (look at Star Fox Adventures and how mediocre of a game that was) but the studio's perceived value was still fairly high. As evidence, after being sold to MS Rare outputted practically nothing of significant quality, meaning that Nintendo practically made 100% profit on the sale. The loss for Nintendo was the outpouring of Rare talent prior to the sale. 20 years later, Nintendo is still in need of another AAA western studio of similar capability to what they had with Rare during the SNES and N64 eras.
It seems like Nintendo is securing their support studios rather than development studios. Otherwise, they would've purchased Intelligent Systems and HAL Laboratory a LONG time ago lol. That mainly leaves Grezzo left, but they primarily work on remakes, so idk if they'll likely be purchased.
Well it is like they were already part of the company, so for me this is organic growth, just don`t know how this will improve Nintendo output though.
Wasn’t there a forum thread recently titled ‘Nintendo acquires nothing for $0’. That aged well.
Considering they were working for Nintendo for 40 years it is basically buying nothing for nothing.