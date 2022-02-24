Nintendo Acquires SRD - News

/ 1,310 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Nintendo announced it has entered an agreement to acquire 100% of the outstanding shares of SRD and to make it a wholly owned subsidiary. Nintendo's acquisition of SRD is expected to close on April 1.

SRD is a developer based in Kyoto that has worked closely with Nintendo for nearly four decades in developing Nintendo game software. It is led by director and president Toshihiko Nakago.

Nintendo says the acquisition will strengthen the management based of SRD and secure software development resources for Nintendo. It is also expected to improve software development efficiency.

SRD has assisted with development on Nintendo first-party games going back to the NES days.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles