Sony Pictures CEO: 'Uncharted is a New Hit Movie Franchise for the Company'

The Uncharted movie released at the domestic box office on Friday, February 18 and grossed $51 million over the four-day holiday weekend. It has also earned $139 million worldwide.

Sony Pictures CEO Tom Rothman in a companywide email obtained by Deadline said the movie had a successful opening weekend.

"With over $100M in box office worldwide in just one weekend, and a 90% positive audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, Uncharted is a new hit movie franchise for the company," said Rothman.

Rothman describing it as a "movie franchise" could potentially mean the company is already looking into developing a sequel.

He added, "This marks a great victory for every single division of the company, as the film was our first major production entirely shut down by the advent of Covid, yet we persevered to complete a picture the audience loves and marketed and distributed it with strategic verve worldwide, despite the pandemic.

"The ensuing impact is proof once again of the unmatched cultural power of real movies. On the heels of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, Uncharted is yet another blow to the theatrical naysayers and further proof of the efficacy of our model.

"I want to thank all of the filmmakers, the wonderful cast and crew, and especially our friends at PlayStation Studios and Sony Interactive Entertainment for their support. And of course, I want to thank each and every one of you for your creativity, dedication and belief."

