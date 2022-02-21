Uncharted Movie Opens With $51M at the Domestic Box Office, Tops $139M Worldwide - News

The latest movie based on a video game franchise, Uncharted, released at the domestic box office on Friday, February 18 and grossed $51 million over the four-day holiday weekend. The domestic box office for those that don't know includes the United States and Canada.

Uncharted had the fourth biggest opening for a video game movie in the domestic box office when you look at the first three days. Sonic the Hedgehog earned $58 million, Pokémon: Detective Pikachu earned $54 million, and the original Tomb Raider earned $47 million.

Uncharted has also earned $139 million worldwide. This is enough to make it the 19th highest grossing movie based on a video game after a matter of days. Warcraft is the highest grossing video game movie with $438.9M earned worldwide, followed by Pokémon: Detective Pikachu at $431.5M.

Uncharted is already the 19th highest grossing movie based on a video game and is set to continue to climb the charts.



