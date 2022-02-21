Capcom Announces Street Fighter 6 - News

/ 267 Views

by, posted 42 minutes ago

It was reported over the weekend that the countdown website Capcom had posted would be for an announcement of Street Fighter 6.

The report has turned out to be true and Capcom has officially announced Street Fighter 6. Platforms and a release date were not revealed.

More information on the upcoming fighting game will be revealed this summer. Visit the official website for the game here.

View the official teaser trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles