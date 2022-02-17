Hello Games' Sean Murry on No Man's Sky: 'We're Not Done Yet by a Long Shot' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 396 Views
Sean Murray, the creator of No Man's Sky, said that despite the game receiving its 19th major update this week the developer was "not done yet" when it comes to future updates.
"[For] as many updates as we've done since launch and as many bucket list items we've checked off, our list of things we're excited about never seems to get any shorter," said Murray. "The team are always coming up with new things that they want to do with the game: new content and features and areas for improvement.
"I'm amazed that the energy levels are as high now as they've ever been. We tend not to talk about what's on that list publicly but suffice to say we're not done yet by a long shot."
He added, "I like to think that No Man's Sky is such a large game that we have to paint in broad brush strokes. And then each update comes along and fills in some finer detail but also paints more new broad strokes.
"That's certainly the case here. If you look at our patch notes [for the Sentinel Update], you'll see an absolute ton of refinements, but also huge new features too."
No Man's Sky first released for the PlayStation 4 and PC in August 2016, followed by an Xbox One release in July 2018. It would later launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in November 2020. A Nintendo Switch version is also planned to release in the middle of this year.
Good lord how many more free updates are we gonna get? Truly the best redemption story in gaming.
I haven't been able to play the game yet but it's absolutely insane the turnaround!!! It's now going to be on every platform and even has VR support. Does this game have microtransactions at all or is revenue made strictly from game sales?
No microtransactions or paid DLC. You just buy the base game (which is 50% off very often) and that's it.
It seems him and his team are trying to make up for it and to give the players what they were promised but the money spent goes along way when generally Hello Games is still rather small studio it's always been. this website alone has sales at 2million on just PS4, this is without XB, Switch and PC sales. So the money can go along way because of this, 5mil sales on a 200 strong team doesn't do as much as 5 mil on a 30 strong team, and the more people talk about it, the more people go back to it or buy it because of these free updates, the better overall for consumers and better for Hello Games.
Indeed, they realy made a comeback!
Bethesda, CDprojekt and others devs that have lauched flawed games need to take a page from their book.
I believe all publishers should take every single page from this game's book on redemption, because this is pretty much how you go about doing it.
Cyberpunk has been working itself for a year since release, and it's only just gotten roughly to where it should have been on day 1, yet the game still has no new content a year later and still has far to go, and CDPR have far more money and budget than HG did with NMS.
Publishers can absolutely do it, they just have to care, instead of only caring for a month of anger and a slight dent in the stock market.
I wonder how it makes financial sense to continue developing and publishing new content for a game that can't be bringing in very much new money.....
Well, it certainly seems to be working well enough for them. The company seems to be privately owned, so they can probably do anything they want. That is, if they want to continue improving the game, they can.
Also, the Wikipedia article on Hello Games has this: "*In September 2020, Murray said that while some of the staff were still working on continued updates for No Man's Sky, the remaining staff were working on a new game, but to avoid the issues around No Man's Sky's launch hype, he planned to keep specifics of the game quiet until they are nearly ready to present it to the world."