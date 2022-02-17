Hello Games' Sean Murry on No Man's Sky: 'We're Not Done Yet by a Long Shot' - News

Sean Murray, the creator of No Man's Sky, said that despite the game receiving its 19th major update this week the developer was "not done yet" when it comes to future updates.

"[For] as many updates as we've done since launch and as many bucket list items we've checked off, our list of things we're excited about never seems to get any shorter," said Murray. "The team are always coming up with new things that they want to do with the game: new content and features and areas for improvement.

"I'm amazed that the energy levels are as high now as they've ever been. We tend not to talk about what's on that list publicly but suffice to say we're not done yet by a long shot."

He added, "I like to think that No Man's Sky is such a large game that we have to paint in broad brush strokes. And then each update comes along and fills in some finer detail but also paints more new broad strokes.

"That's certainly the case here. If you look at our patch notes [for the Sentinel Update], you'll see an absolute ton of refinements, but also huge new features too."

No Man's Sky first released for the PlayStation 4 and PC in August 2016, followed by an Xbox One release in July 2018. It would later launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in November 2020. A Nintendo Switch version is also planned to release in the middle of this year.

