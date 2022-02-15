Elden Ring PC Requirements Revealed - News

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer FromSoftware have revealed the PC specifications for Elden Ring ahead of its launch later this month.

Check out the complete list of requirements below:

Minimum Specifications:

Operating System: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 3 3300X

Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 3 3300X Memory: 12 GB

12 GB Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060, 3 GB or AMD Radeon RX 580, 4 GB

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060, 3 GB or AMD Radeon RX 580, 4 GB DirectX: DirectX 12 (feature level 12.0)

DirectX 12 (feature level 12.0) Storage: 60 GB

60 GB Sound Card: Windows-compatible audio device

Recommended Specifications:

Operating System: Windows 11 / 10

Windows 11 / 10 Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X Memory: 16 GB

16 GB Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070, 8 GB or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56, 8 GB

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070, 8 GB or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56, 8 GB DirectX: DirectX 12 (feature level 12.0)

DirectX 12 (feature level 12.0) Storage: 60 GB

60 GB Sound Card: Windows-compatible audio device

Elden Ring will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on February 25.

