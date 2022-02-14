Cyberpunk 2077 Stream Set for Tomorrow - News

CD Projekt via Twitter announced it will host a Cyberpunk 2077 live stream tomorrow, February 15 at 7:00 am PT / 10:00 am ET / 3:00 pm GMT. You will be able to watch it on Twitch.

"So, choom, how 'bout a date? We'll talk things, y'know," reads the tweet. "You're in? Preem! Let's meet tomorrow, Feb 15th, at 4PM CET, at the usual place."

Cyberpunk 2077 released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in December 2020. It is also playable on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S via backwards compatibility.

PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of the game are in development and it is possible the live stream could reveal more details on those versions.

