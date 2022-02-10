Apex Legends Hits New Peak With Nearly 400,000 Concurrent Players on Steam - News

posted 35 minutes ago

The latest season of Apex Legends - Defiance - launched this week. It added the Olympus map, a new Legend in Mad Maggie and the 9v9 limited time mode Control.

The new season boosted up Apex Legends on PC via Steam to an all-new peak with nearly 400,000 concurrent players, according to SteamDB. The battle royale game peaked at 392,998 players on Wednesday, February 9.

Apex Legends is available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. A PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S might not be far off as it was recently rated in Taiwan and Europe.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

