LIVE A LIVE Remake Announced for Switch, Arrives July 22 - News

by, posted 1 hour ago

Square Enix announced during the latest Nintendo Direct a remake of 1994's Super Famicom game, LIVE A LIVE, for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch worldwide on July 22. Nintendo will publish the game in the west

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Previously unreleased outside of Japan, the RPG game LIVE A LIVE is releasing on the Nintendo Switch system in the HD-2D style!

Seven different stories featuring different protagonists, time periods, and gameplay styles await. In The Wild West, a wanderer with a bounty on his head fights for his life. In the Twilight of Edo Japan, a shinobi undertakes a secret mission. Experience these tales in any order you choose—the adventure is yours to control. What other stories will you uncover on the horizon…?

