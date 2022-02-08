Ninja Theory: Hellblade II Will Make Hellblade Look Like an Indie Game - News

Ninja Theory co-founder Tameem Antoniades in an interview with NME discussed the developer's goals for Senua's Saga: Hellblade II.

"The goal with Hellblade 2 isn’t to perfect it, but to create an experience that feels more believable and more refined. Its ambition in terms of scale is bigger," said Antoniades. "I think Hellblade 2 will make Hellblade look like an indie game."

Ninja Theory scouted over 40 locations in Iceland before it was narrowed down then scanned into the engine. Real costumes were also created and scanned. Senua actor Melina Juergens was trained by a combat expert in order to perform the in-engine combat.

Antoniades added, "The idea is believability – making things look real or believable – and the best way to do that is to base everything on real things."

Publisher Microsoft and developer Ninja Theory released the gameplay reveal trailer for Senua's Saga: Hellblade II during The Game Awards 2021 last December.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II is in development for Xbox Series X|S and PC.

