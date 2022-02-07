1-2-Switch Reportedly Getting a Sequel - News

/ 304 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

The Nintendo Switch launch title 1-2-Switch is reportedly getting a sequel according to Nintendo insider Zippo in a recently posted blog post.

"This Game Is Getting A Sequel...For Some Reason," said Zippo followed by a picture of 1-2-Switch. "This is one of those times. 1-2-Switch is one of the most dull, lifeless, forgettable games I have ever played, and yet, it's getting a sequel for some reason. It sold well, I think?"

Another Nintendo insider Emily Rogers via Twitter hinted last month that Nintendo will release a sequel to a casual Switch game.

"What makes this year interesting is how many Nintendo games are either finished or near-finished," Rogers said at the time. "I don't expect any major gaps in the release schedule.

"I'm curious to see the critical reception to an upcoming casual game. I doubt this sequel will win over many new fans."

What makes this year interesting is how many Nintendo games are either finished or near-finished. I don't expect any major gaps in the release schedule.



I'm curious to see the critical reception to an upcoming casual game. I doubt this sequel will win over many new fans. — Emily Rogers (@EmilyRogersBlog) January 12, 2022

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles