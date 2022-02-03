[Update] Nintendo on Metaverse & NFTs: 'We Feel the Potential in This Area' - News

Update:

Twitter user @Nibellion has used quick machine translation of Nintendo's answer when they were asked about the metaverse and NFTs.

Nintendo's response focused on the Metaverse saying it is "attracting the attention of many companies around the world, and we believe that it has great potential.

"In addition, when the metaverse is introduced in the media, software such as Animal Crossing is sometimes cited as an example, and in this sense, we are interested in this technology.

"On the other hand, it is difficult to define what kind of surprises and fun can be provided to customers by the metaverse.

"As a company that offers entertainment, we place the utmost importance on how to deliver fresh surprises and fun to our customers.

"If we can find a way to communicate our 'Nintendo approach' to many people in an easy-to-under manner, we may be able to consider something, but we do not believe that this is the case at present."

Nintendo has published their newest investor's Q&A (available in Japanese only for now)https://t.co/M4Lf3pnInZ



One investor asked about Nintendo's ideas regarding the metaverse and NFTs; I've created a quick machine translation of the answer with Deepl pic.twitter.com/CJ6VztYbEX — Nibel (@Nibellion) February 4, 2022

Original article:

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have become a controversial topic in the gaming industry with several developers attempting to add them to games before receiving criticism from players. Several developers have even backtracked on plans to add NFTs into its games.

Nintendo during a Q&A session today following its earnings report, which was reported by Analyst David Gibson via Twitter, was asked how it feels about the Metaverse and NFTs.

Nintendo does have "interest in this area" and that it does have "potential." However, they don't know exactly what to do with them and it doesn't know "what joy" it can provide.

"We do have interest in this area, we feel the potential in this area, but we wonder what joy we can provide in this area and this is difficult to define right now," said Nintendo.

Q) How think about metaverse and NFT?

A) We do have interest in this area, we feel the potential in this area, but we wonder what joy we can provide in this area and this is difficult to define right now (hey Facebook etc take note!!) 8/ — David Gibson (@gibbogame) February 3, 2022

Nintendo in its earnings report announced shipments figures for the Nintendo Switch reached 103.54 million units, while 766.41 million Switch games have been shipped lifetime. For the quarter Nintendo shipped 10.67 million Switch units and 85.41 million Switch games.

