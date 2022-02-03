Nintendo on Metaverse & NFTs: 'We Feel the Potential in This Area' - News

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have become a controversial topic in the gaming industry with several developers attempting to add them to games before receiving criticism from players. Several developers have even backtracked on plans to add NFTs into its games.

Nintendo during a Q&A session today following its earnings report, which was reported by Analyst David Gibson via Twitter, was asked how it feels about the Metaverse and NFTs.

Nintendo does have "interest in this area" and that it does have "potential." However, they don't know exactly what to do with them and it doesn't know "what joy" it can provide.

"We do have interest in this area, we feel the potential in this area, but we wonder what joy we can provide in this area and this is difficult to define right now," said Nintendo.

Q) How think about metaverse and NFT?

Nintendo in its earnings report announced shipments figures for the Nintendo Switch reached 103.54 million units, while 766.41 million Switch games have been shipped lifetime. For the quarter Nintendo shipped 10.67 million Switch units and 85.41 million Switch games.

