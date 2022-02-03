Horizon Forbidden West Trailer Features the Challenges of the Forbidden West - News

/ 339 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Guerrilla Games have released a new trailer for Horizon Forbidden West that introduces the Challenges of the Forbidden West.

"The open world of Horizon Forbidden West is a true playground for players," reads the description to the video. "An expansive world full of danger and adventure - and Aloy will need a lot of tools, weapons, and skills to survive what her enemies will throw at her.

"In this special short, find out more about how Aloy can thrive and strategize in an increasingly threatening world."

View the trailer below:

Horizon Forbidden West will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on February 18, 2022.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles