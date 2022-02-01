Geoff Keighley: A Few Big Video Game Deals Are in the Final Stages of Negotiations - News

Geoff Keighley, best known for creating and hosting The Game Awards, took to Twitter to reveal he has heard from multiple people there are at least a few other big video game acquisitions currently in the final stages.

"Have heard from multiple people: As you might suspect, there are a few other big video game deals in final stages of negotiations," said Keighley. "It's going to be an interesting year!"

In January 2022 alone, there were three major acquisitions. Microsoft is acquiring Activision Blizzard in a deal worth $68.7 billion, Take-Two Interactive is acquiring Zynga in a deal valued at $12.7 billion, and Sony Interactive Entertainment is acquiring Bungie in a deal worth $3.6 billion.

Have heard from multiple people: As you might suspect, there are a few other big video game deals in final stages of negotiations. It's going to be an interesting year! — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) February 1, 2022

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

