Geoff Keighley: A Few Big Video Game Deals Are in the Final Stages of Negotiations - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 871 Views
Geoff Keighley, best known for creating and hosting The Game Awards, took to Twitter to reveal he has heard from multiple people there are at least a few other big video game acquisitions currently in the final stages.
"Have heard from multiple people: As you might suspect, there are a few other big video game deals in final stages of negotiations," said Keighley. "It's going to be an interesting year!"
In January 2022 alone, there were three major acquisitions. Microsoft is acquiring Activision Blizzard in a deal worth $68.7 billion, Take-Two Interactive is acquiring Zynga in a deal valued at $12.7 billion, and Sony Interactive Entertainment is acquiring Bungie in a deal worth $3.6 billion.
From a matter of fact standpoint he is probably right, but I would not expect him to be privy to any of the details.
We have seen enough evidence of how these deals work now. Nothing ever leaks out of the boardrooms of the parties negotiating. Games journalists had 0 idea any of the last major acquisitions were happening until they were publicly announced.
The people informing Geoff are probably at best making educated guesses. We are in a sellers market, it stands to reason more companies are going to sell
Get ready people. We are going to be in for one heck of a year.
-2022: YEAR OF THE ACQUISITION NINJA APPROVED-
I just hope microsoft does not eat a third big fucking publisher like ea or ubisoft and lord have mercy of capcom or a square enix if they put their fingers in them.
They have enough already.
Its never enough. They need Japanese studio so i hope its capcom, square Enix or sega or all 3. More studios they buy, better it
is for gamepass. Also more people get to play these games as gamepass is cheaper than buying a game at full price.
I want Microsoft to go after Capcom and BandaiNamco. No need to buy another game ever again if that happens. Gamepass will have just about everything I care about.
Bandai Namco is huge, also very dependent on licensed IPs.
Capcom, Sega and Square Enix are all cheaper and have better IPs.
I really like playing Square Enix's JRPGs on a portable device like the Switch. So I hope Sony isn't buying Square Enix.
I expect this to start to snowball to some degree. It's going to end up a self-fulfilling prophecy where companies are going to be bought out simply for fear that the other guys are going to do so, and to avoid risking losing system-selling franchises. In the long run we may see very few big game franchises that aren't owned by one of the three. It could end up Sony, Nintendo, Microsoft and their respective acquisitions and a bunch of small indie studios as the multiplats... and maybe a few larger ones that aren't interested in being bought out.
I could be wrong and maybe this is a simplistic outlook but it seems like eventually these stories are going to get more and more frequent.