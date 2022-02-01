Supermassive Games Trademarks 5 New The Dark Pictures Games - News

by, posted 3 hours ago

Supermassive Games has filed five new trademarks for five new games in The Dark Pictures series in Europe.

The five games are The Dark Pictures: The Craven Man, The Dark Pictures Presents: O Death, The Dark Pictures: Directive 8020, The Dark Pictures: Intercession, and The Dark Pictures: Winterfold.

Supermassive Games has released three games in The Dark Pictures series to date. This includes The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan in August 2019, The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope in October 2020, and The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes in October 2021.

Here's the next few years of The Dark Pictures Anthology games: https://t.co/IWWLCvSUYu pic.twitter.com/QaWsyUaMQF — The_Marmolade (@the_marmolade) February 1, 2022

