Jim Ryan Wants to Expand PS Outside Console Market, Future Bungie Games to Release on Rival Consoles
Sony Interactive Entertainment today announced it is acquiring Destiny developer, Bungie, for $3.6 billion. Bungie will remain "an independent subsidiary" and will remain a multiplatform studio and will have an option "to self-publish and reach players wherever they choose to play."
Sony Interactive Entertainment boss Jim Ryan in an interview with GamesIndustry discussed the acquisition and confirmed future Bungie games will release on non-PlayStation platforms, including rival consoles.
"The first thing to say unequivocally is that Bungie will stay an independent, multiplatform studio and publisher," said Ryan. "Pete [Parsons, CEO] and I have spoken about many things over recent months, and this was one of the first, and actually easiest and most straightforward, conclusions we reached together.
"Everybody wants the extremely large Destiny 2 community, whatever platform they're on, to be able to continue to enjoy their Destiny 2 experiences. And that approach will apply to future Bungie releases. That is unequivocal.
"[Bungie] will operate autonomously within the Sony Interactive Entertainment organisation, and they will continue to publish on other platforms. We get the importance of this. We have grown studios organically, but we've also made a number of acquisitions over the years.
"Whether it is Naughty Dog, Guerrilla Games, Suckerpunch Productions and most recently Insomniac. We understand how important it is to give these great organisations the space and independence, whilst bolstering that with great support when and where that's needed.
"Pete and I have spent a lot of time talking, and we were struck by how similarly we see the world. And just how complementary our two organisations are. We're like two pieces of jigsaw that can slot together. They make massive, immersive games that have no end. Whereas PlayStation's strength, as you know, is in the single-player, narrative-rich, stories. Our studios make those games and they are some of the best games you'll find anywhere."
Ryan added he wants to grow the PlayStation community by expanding outside its traditional console market. We have seen this with several PlayStation games getting released on PC.
"I've been on record talking about increasing the size of the PlayStation community, and expanding beyond our historic console heartland. This can take many forms. And definitely one of the main ones is the ability for the wonderful games that we've been making over the past 25 years to be enjoyed in different places and played in different ways.
"We are starting to go multiplatform, you've seen that. We have an aggressive road map with live services. And the opportunity to work with, and particularly learn from, the brilliant and talented people from Bungie... that is going to considerably accelerate the journey we find ourselves on."
"Philosophically, this isn't about pulling things into the PlayStation world. This is about building huge and wonderful new worlds together."
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Might not be a super popular opinion around here, but both Sony and Microsoft saw the writing on the wall with the lack of growth in the console hardware space over the last 25 years. Both companies understand that if they want to keep growing their share of the gaming pie they can no longer be tied down to a single box.
I think “console wars” as we know them are going to wind down over the next 10-15 years. Sony is very clearly interested in multi platform service games that go well beyond the confines of PlayStation, and Microsoft is very clearly interested in Netflix like subscriber numbers and software as a service.
Consoles will of course still be made, and will still be great places to play, but their central, privileged position in the games industry is going to begin to erode
Microsoft's plan over the last few years has been to expand outside the console market. It started with releasing all their games day 1 on PC and now also on the cloud for Game Pass Ultimate members. I fully expect a Game Pass app on smart TVs in the near future.
If Microsoft and Sony are TRULY leaving these studios independent to release multiplatform titles then what was the point in spending such ridiculous amounts of money to acquire them?
I can understand making deals with these studios to produce exclusive titles for their consoles in addition to them still releasing multiplatform games but the amount of money being thrown around in some sense almost doesn't justify such a move.
I wonder if this will be a case of "You can make other games for other consoles WINK WINK but we would prefer you make games just for us" kind of scenario.
Marketing rights and some of the games becoming exclusive. Look at Starfield and Redfall. Both are Xbox console exclusives (And coming to PC/Cloud).
Software as a service is more lucrative than hardware ever was, by orders of magnitude. It’s the future of the industry
Making money from an acquisition is more than just having the games as an exclusive. They both have services which their games will bring people to and they will still reap all future revenue from releases as it'll take a while before streaming services profit.
By acquiring the studio you gain more then just the game they make, you gain access to their technologies and expertises that can be share to all other SCE studios.
This is what Phil said a few years back. Everyone said he was crazy. Now look what's happening.
Sometimes to its own detriment Microsoft is almost always ahead of the curve.
Most of the time there is no difference between a bad idea and a good idea too early. MS was the first to have a music streaming service and it was arguably better than Services like Spotify at the time.
With game streaming and subscription models MS seems to be just early enough to have a head start without giving up before the time for the idea has come.
"We are starting to go multiplatform, you've seen that. We have an aggressive road map with live services. And the opportunity to work with, and particularly learn from, the brilliant and talented people from Bungie... that is going to considerably accelerate the journey we find ourselves on."
Honestly, that quote makes it seem like they are considering putting other Playstation franchises besides MLB The Show, Destiny, and Bungie's new IP onto other rival consoles. If true, that has potentially huge implications. Phil Spencer has also hinted about wanting a platform agnostic future, where Sony and Microsoft both release consoles but release their 1st/2nd party software on each other's systems, with things like hardware specs, controller design, online services, and which platforms your friends use being the main differentiators between the two, rather than exclusives. If Ryan is actually offering Phil an olive branch of peace here, it could be the first and most crucial step towards that platform agnostic future, at least between Sony and Xbox (Nintendo would be much harder to convince to release their games on other systems I suspect).
Sony wants to kill a few PS5 Consoles sales by making billion $$$ profit on software sales. They will also make a killing on accessories by going to PC. Making PSVR 2 available on PC will really boost the potential of growing the VR Market.
They are both bolstering thier GamePass eco systems and they will become available on everything for a fee. Sony and MS want to be the major Publishers. Thats where the money is.