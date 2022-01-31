Jim Ryan Wants to Expand PS Outside Console Market, Future Bungie Games to Release on Rival Consoles - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment today announced it is acquiring Destiny developer, Bungie, for $3.6 billion. Bungie will remain "an independent subsidiary" and will remain a multiplatform studio and will have an option "to self-publish and reach players wherever they choose to play."

Sony Interactive Entertainment boss Jim Ryan in an interview with GamesIndustry discussed the acquisition and confirmed future Bungie games will release on non-PlayStation platforms, including rival consoles.

"The first thing to say unequivocally is that Bungie will stay an independent, multiplatform studio and publisher," said Ryan. "Pete [Parsons, CEO] and I have spoken about many things over recent months, and this was one of the first, and actually easiest and most straightforward, conclusions we reached together.

"Everybody wants the extremely large Destiny 2 community, whatever platform they're on, to be able to continue to enjoy their Destiny 2 experiences. And that approach will apply to future Bungie releases. That is unequivocal.

"[Bungie] will operate autonomously within the Sony Interactive Entertainment organisation, and they will continue to publish on other platforms. We get the importance of this. We have grown studios organically, but we've also made a number of acquisitions over the years.

"Whether it is Naughty Dog, Guerrilla Games, Suckerpunch Productions and most recently Insomniac. We understand how important it is to give these great organisations the space and independence, whilst bolstering that with great support when and where that's needed.

"Pete and I have spent a lot of time talking, and we were struck by how similarly we see the world. And just how complementary our two organisations are. We're like two pieces of jigsaw that can slot together. They make massive, immersive games that have no end. Whereas PlayStation's strength, as you know, is in the single-player, narrative-rich, stories. Our studios make those games and they are some of the best games you'll find anywhere."

Ryan added he wants to grow the PlayStation community by expanding outside its traditional console market. We have seen this with several PlayStation games getting released on PC.

"I've been on record talking about increasing the size of the PlayStation community, and expanding beyond our historic console heartland. This can take many forms. And definitely one of the main ones is the ability for the wonderful games that we've been making over the past 25 years to be enjoyed in different places and played in different ways.

"We are starting to go multiplatform, you've seen that. We have an aggressive road map with live services. And the opportunity to work with, and particularly learn from, the brilliant and talented people from Bungie... that is going to considerably accelerate the journey we find ourselves on."

"Philosophically, this isn't about pulling things into the PlayStation world. This is about building huge and wonderful new worlds together."

