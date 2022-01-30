Elden Ring Gameplay Video Showcases Liurnia of the Lakes Area - News

posted 10 hours ago

GameInformer has released a new five-minute long gameplay video of Elden Ring that showcases a new area called Liurnia of the Lakes.

View the gameplay video below:

Elden Ring will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on February 25, 2022.

