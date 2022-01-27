Death Stranding Director's Cut Launches March 30 for PC - News

posted 6 hours ago

Publisher 505 Games and developer Kojima Productions announced Death Stranding Director’s Cut will launch for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on March 30 for $39.99 / £34.99 / €39.99 / 4,980 yen.

Users who already own Death Stranding will be able to upgrade to Death Stranding Director’s Cut for $9.99. Save data from the base game can be transferred over.

Death Stranding Director’s Cut first launched for the PlayStation 5 on September 24, 2021.

Check out the PC specifications for Death Stranding Director’s Cut below:

Minimum:

OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i5-3470 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Intel Core i5-3470 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: GeForce GTX 1050 4 GB or AMD Radeon RX 560 4 GB

GeForce GTX 1050 4 GB or AMD Radeon RX 560 4 GB DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 80 GB available space

80 GB available space Sound Card: DirectX compatible

DirectX compatible Additional Notes: AVX instruction set required

Recommended:

OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i7-3770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Intel Core i7-3770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB or AMD Radeon RX 590

GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB or AMD Radeon RX 590 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 80 GB available space

80 GB available space Sound Card: DirectX compatible

DirectX compatible Additional Notes: AVX instruction set required

