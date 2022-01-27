The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin Announced for Console, PC, and Mobile - News

/ 348 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Netmarble has announced open-world action game, The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin, for console, PC, and mobile.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin is a sequel to The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross. I twill feature a new protagonist and the adventures of different characters appearing in the seven deadly sins and the apocalypse.

View the announcement trailer below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles