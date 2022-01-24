Elden Ring Goes Gold Ahead of February Release - News

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer FromSoftware have announced Elden Ring has gone gold ahead of its release next month. This means principal development for the game is complete and what is left is to fix bugs that might be discovered.

"[Development is going smoothly,]" said FromSoftware's Yasuhiro Kitao in a new video. "Elden Ring was originally slated for release in January of this year, and it has been pushed back once to February. But please be assured, the title will be ready for sale on February 25. The master version has already been submitted, and right now, the team is working on a day one patch to make sure everything in the game is just so."

Elden Ring will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on February 25, 2022.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

