Horizon Forbidden West Story Trailer Released

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Guerrilla Games have released a new trailer for Horizon Forbidden West that introduces the story.

"The next chapter of Aloy’s story begins on February 18, and she’ll face a storm of new threats: a world-ending blight, Regalla and her rebels, Sylens and his machinations… plus many new dangers that have yet to be revealed," said Guerrilla narrative director Ben McCaw on the PlayStation Blog.

"But as she ventures into the frontier of the Forbidden West, Aloy won’t face these perils alone. She’ll be joined by companions both fresh and familiar, including stalwarts like Varl and Erend, along with new allies like Zo, Alva, and Kotallo.

"Today we’re proud to present our new story trailer, which offers an exciting peek at what lies in store for Aloy and her friends as they venture into the Forbidden West."

View the trailer below:

View new screenshots of the PS5 version of the game below:

Horizon Forbidden West will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on February 18, 2022.

