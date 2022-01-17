Phil Spencer Reacts to Rumor of PlayStation Working on Rival to Game Pass - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 771 Views
There was a rumor late last year that Sony Interactive Entertainment plans to introduce a new subscription service with the codename of Spartacus that is meant to be a rival to Xbox Game Pass in Spring 2022.
The plan is to combine PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now into a single service that will come in three tiers. The first tier includes existing PlayStation Plus benefits, the second includes a large catalog of PlayStation 4 and, eventually, PlayStation 5 titles, while the third includes extended demos, game streaming, and a library of classic PlayStation, PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, and PSP games.
Head of Xbox Phil Spencer in an interview with IGN has reacted to the rumor of PlayStation working on a rival to Xbox Game Pass.
"As you know so many of these things actually intertwine with themselves, from [backwards compatibility] in terms of a way of building out a library of games that we have shipping on PC and console simultaneously [...] knowing that Game Pass is gonna come and we wanna bring Game Pass to multiple platforms – all of these decisions kind of stack on top of themselves," said Spencer.
"I don't mean it to sound like we've got it all figured out, but I think the right answer is allowing your customers to play the games they wanna play, where they wanna play them, and giving them choice about how they build their library, and being transparent with them about what our plans are in terms of our PC initiatives and our cross-gen initiatives and other things.
"So when I hear others doing things like Game Pass or coming to PC, it makes sense to me because I think that's the right answer."
Spencer added that Sony potentially working on its own version of Game Pass doesn't mean Xbox was right, but if an "inevitability" of where the industry was heading.
"I don't really look at it as validation," said Spencer. "I actually, when I'm talking to our teams, I talk about it as an inevitability. So for us, we should continue to innovate, continue to compete, because the things that we're doing might be advantages that we have in the market today, but they're just based on us going first, not that we've created something that no one else can go create.
"I like it because it feeds our energy on what are the next things that we should be working on as we continue to build out the things that we've done in the past. Because I think the right answer is to ship great games, ship them on PC, ship them on console, ship them on cloud, make them available Day 1 in the subscription. And I expect that's what our competitor will do."
The thing is.. they aren't. Neither Sony nor Nintendo are going to try to compete with it. They don't need to.
Microsoft is spending serious money funding this. From $1 for three years, to the 20+ billion they spent to add the games to game pass.
There is no evidence that is a good or winning strategy. So there is absolutely no reason they would ever try and copy it.
PS and PS now is not playstation game pass. It won't have day one games etc.
I’d like to see a source for that $20 billion figure. The only thing I ever remember being close to that was a rumor that Microsoft had set aside a similar amount for future gamepass expenditures, not that they had already spent that.
If the epic trial has taught us anything, it’s that it takes a surprisingly small amount of money to get games on these and similar services. Epic was spending high 6 and low 7 figures for the right to give fairly substantial games away for free.
The Epic deal is different because it only involves them giving the game away for free for a week. Xbox is usually 1 year deals.
The tl;Dr of his statement is more or less “it’s not that we were right, this is just where the industry is heading”
I’ve been on the fence about how true this is. On the one hand, poor wage growth and inflation have been an ever looming threat to the full priced box sale business model. $70 is a huge amount of money for any entertainment product, and combined with the fact that the last 2-3 has seen a precipitous decline in AAA games quality and “full price” hasn’t looked this bad in decades.
On the other hand, games frequently give you dozens of hours worth of things to do, so on a per hour cost basis they are still cheaper than other media. I think that’s part of the reason why the standard full priced box sale business model has lasted so much longer for games than film, TV, or music. I also think due to the active nature of games as a hobby (as opposed to passive consumption like film and TV), gamers feel a much stronger preference for ownership. In that sense it reminds me of books, where the active nature of the consumption of the media makes me more likely to want to own it
Companies like MS tend to think ahead rather than at the time. This is how they operate and get a jump on the competition when it comes to pushing the industry forward and making a fortune in return. They spend tons on market research and it shows.
When you look at the Base Xbox One, it was everything we have now with the PS5 and Series X. They wanted to focus on that full Digital future (DRM) and the Cloud (Power of the Cloud) something at the time the industry saw too far fetched and anti consumer, only to realize we have gone full circle and are now doing exactly that almost a decade later.
People hated the XB1's strategy however a look at the past, MS were right with one thing, the XB1 was indeed built around a future method, poor timing was the only thing that slowed them down.
Full digital consoles, streaming gaming where things long before X1 was even in concept stage.
Completely disagree. The kinect was garbage and no one wanted. The cable TV port? Talk about investing in a dying technology.