Dying Light 2 Stay Human Won't Have Cross-Play at Launch - News

Dying Light 2 Stay Human creative director Tymon Smektala in a Q&A on Twitch and transcribed by MP1st revealed cross-play won't be available at launch.

No, not at this moment. It won’t be available," he responded when asked about cross-play.

Smektala added it also won't have cross-generation support between the same console family. This means Xbox Series X|S players won't be able to play with Xbox One players and PlayStation 5 players can't play with PlayStation 4 players.

"This won’t be possible at the launch of the game, but we are working to make it possible after the launch," he said.

Developer Techland recently said it plans to support Dying Light 2 Stay Human with "at least 5 years" of post launch content. The content the developer plans to release post launch includes new stories, locations, in-game events, and more.

The developer also recently revealed the main story will take about 20 hours to complete, while the main story and all of the side quests will take around 80 hours. It will also take 500 hours to 100 percent the game. This includes all main and side quests, choices and endings, checking every place on the map, every dialogue and finding every collectible.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on February 4, 2022.

