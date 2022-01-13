Pokemon Legends: Arceus Gets 13 Minutes of New Gameplay - News

The Pokemon Company and developer Game Freak have released a new gameplay video for Pokemon Legends: Arceus that features over 13 minutes of new gameplay.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus will launch for the Nintendo Switch on January 28, 2022.

