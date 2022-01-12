Sony Pulling PlayStation Now Cards From UK Retailers [Update] - News

Update:

A PlayStation spokesperson has sent a statement to GamesBeat saying, "Globally, we are moving from PlayStation Now gift cards to focus on our current cash denomination PlayStation gift cards, which can be redeemed for PlayStation Now."

Original article:

Sony Interactive Entertainment is pulling the retail PlayStation Now cards from UK retailers, according to a message sent from the leadership at retailer Game to its stores across the UK.

"Stores have until the close of day Wednesday 19, January to remove all POS and ESD cards from all customer-facing areas and update their digital bays in line with this week’s upcoming commercial update…," reads the message from Game leadership.

It was reported in December that Sony Interactive Entertainment plans to merge PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now into a single service. It is possible the move to stop selling PlayStation Now cards at retail is a step towards this report.

The new service has a codename of Spartacus that will reportedly come in three tiers. The first tier includes existing PlayStation Plus benefits, the second includes a large catalog of PlayStation 4 and, eventually, PlayStation 5 titles, while the third includes extended demos, game streaming, and a library of classic PlayStation, PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, and PSP games.

Thanks, GamesBeat.

