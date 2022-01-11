Sponsored: How and Why to Use a VPN When Gaming - Article

The following is a sponsored article.

How important are VPNs? Do you really need one when gaming? And if so, how do you use it? We'll try to answer these questions and more in this article.

What is a VPN for Gaming?

A VPN is, in short, a virtual private network (hence the name), that makes it possible to connect two or more computers to the internet and make them work as if they're on the same local network.

For gamers, this is important because the traffic then goes via a server located elsewhere in the world, which protects your computer from both tracking and intrusion attempts. Gamers' internet connections can, for instance, be attacked via DDoS to slow down their connection, which can be devastating during a game. The risk of DDoS attacks is, however, drastically reduced with a VPN.

With a VPN for gaming, gamers can also get around geo-blocking - that is games (and other media) restricted to certain parts of the world. This means that you don't have to wait a whole year for a new title from South Korea to be available in your region if you're connected to a VPN server.

Thanks to a VPN and a shorter connection path between the gamer and the game servers, it can also lower the gamer’s ping and lag in general. This, in turn, reduces the delay between the gamer's commands and the actions within the game itself.

How to Install a Gaming VPN

First thing's first, you need to download the chosen VPN to your gaming device. You can see a selection of good VPN services for gaming as well as read more about how to use a VPN when gaming online at VPNpro.net.

Most big VPN service providers have various apps for all major platforms, so you can easily download the VPN to your computer, laptop, mobile device, or new video game console like a PS5 or Xbox Series X.

Secondly, you should install the VPN on your Wi-Fi router, and all devices connected to it. This is to create bulletproof encryption and ensure you stay safe while gaming. However, some VPN services offer the possibility to use your computer as a virtual router instead.

Four Reasons Why Gamers Need a VPN

Powerful Protection

With the help of a VPN, you can avoid DDoS attacks by masking your IP. Some VPNs also offer leakage protection, network switches, and split tunneling, which give another layer of protection.

Better Connection

With a good VPN service, you can get unlimited bandwidth as well as minimize ping and lag.

Bypass Bandwidth Throttling

Most internet service providers (ISPs) restrict users' internet bandwidth without telling them, which of course can ruin the experience for gamers. With a VPN, this can be prevented.

Access Region-Blocked Games

With a VPN you can access games from countries with early release dates, and even play games and other media that is censored where you live.

