Pokemon Legends: Arceus Gets Overview Trailer - News

posted 54 minutes ago

The Pokemon Company and developer Game Freak have released a new overview trailer and three Japanese commercials for Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus will launch for the Nintendo Switch on January 28, 2022.

View the overview trailer below:

View the Japanese commercials below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

