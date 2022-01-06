Hideo Kojima Developing 'A Big AAA Title that Everyone Will Want to Play' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 562 Views
Hideo Kojima appeared on the NHK Radio special ”Wonderful World of Game Music” and revealed he and Kojima Productions are working on a AAA game that everyone will be able to enjoy.
Kojima in a translation by Twitter account Genki says the game is "a big AAA title that everyone will say that they want to play."
He also mentioned a desire to work on a smaller project that isn't open-world or a shooter. Kojima Productions is also working on an anime. Kojima also mentioned they don't have enough staff and are currently struggling recruiting new staff from abroad due to the ongoing pandemic.
It was announced this week by publisher 505 Games and developer Kojima Productions that Death Stranding Director's Cut will be coming to PC via Steam and Epic Games Store this spring.
"We’re delighted to announce our partnership with Intel for Death Stranding Director’s Cut on PC," said 505 Games president Neil Ralley at the time. "Death Stranding has been a hugely popular game with PC players and we’re excited to see how Intel’s new XeSS technology will enhance player experiences for Director’s Cut."
Hideo Kojima appeared on NHK Radio special ”Wonderful World of Game Music” and gave some details on what he is working on!— Genki ✨ (@Genki_JPN) January 6, 2022
• AAA game title that everyone can enjoy!
• Wants to make a smaller project that is not a open world or shooter game.
• Also said KP is making an anime! pic.twitter.com/lc5aYwsuY7
You can listen to it here! (In Japanese)https://t.co/gsJ9wvNijG— Genki ✨ (@Genki_JPN) January 6, 2022
Others points Kojima said are that they don't have enough staff and are having difficulty recruiting new staff from abroad due to the worldwide pandemic. Plus his LA production studio are making drama, film and anime! All rough translation*— Genki ✨ (@Genki_JPN) January 6, 2022
