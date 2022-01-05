Naughty Dog Has 'Multiple Game Projects' in Development - News

/ 423 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann speaking during the Sony CES 2022 press conference this week discussed the upcoming Uncharted movie, as well as teasing that the studio has "multiple game projects" in development.

"As you can imagine this is an exciting time for us at Naughty Dog," said Druckmann. "The original Uncharted launched back in 2007. Since then the franchise has become for its character-driven stories, globetrotting treasure-seeking adventures, and blockbuster set pieces.

"We're proud that Nathan Drake is coming to the big screen-given an opportunity to reconnect with our fans as well as reach a whole new audience. The team behind the movie has put new and exciting spin on Nathan Drake's origin, while still retaining the spirit of what made the stories in the game so special. That sense of intrigue spectacle, humor, and most importantly the relationship between its characters.

"Seeing such a talented group of cinematic artists adapt Uncharted for this whole other medium has been incredibly thrilling. Tom Holland's interpretation of Nathan Drake honors his roots while still carving out a unique version of the charming scoundrel.

"This is just the start of our collaboration with Sony Pictures and we look forward to expanding this collaboration going forward. We are thrilled you'll get to experience Uncharted in theaters this February and we cannot wait to show you more of another one of our collaborations, The Last of Us HBO TV series.

"And we're dying to share with you the multiple game projects we have in the works at Naughty Dog."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles