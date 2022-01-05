Naughty Dog Has 'Multiple Game Projects' in Development - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 423 Views
Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann speaking during the Sony CES 2022 press conference this week discussed the upcoming Uncharted movie, as well as teasing that the studio has "multiple game projects" in development.
"As you can imagine this is an exciting time for us at Naughty Dog," said Druckmann. "The original Uncharted launched back in 2007. Since then the franchise has become for its character-driven stories, globetrotting treasure-seeking adventures, and blockbuster set pieces.
"We're proud that Nathan Drake is coming to the big screen-given an opportunity to reconnect with our fans as well as reach a whole new audience. The team behind the movie has put new and exciting spin on Nathan Drake's origin, while still retaining the spirit of what made the stories in the game so special. That sense of intrigue spectacle, humor, and most importantly the relationship between its characters.
"Seeing such a talented group of cinematic artists adapt Uncharted for this whole other medium has been incredibly thrilling. Tom Holland's interpretation of Nathan Drake honors his roots while still carving out a unique version of the charming scoundrel.
"This is just the start of our collaboration with Sony Pictures and we look forward to expanding this collaboration going forward. We are thrilled you'll get to experience Uncharted in theaters this February and we cannot wait to show you more of another one of our collaborations, The Last of Us HBO TV series.
"And we're dying to share with you the multiple game projects we have in the works at Naughty Dog."
Sure that is expected as they have more than 1 team and usually games use different talents depending on the stage they are on the pipeline.
I'm excited for the movie and already expecting to be let down.
I'm not interested in the multiplayer game, but any single player game they make I will buy. They have never failed to impress me with their games.
The Title , didn't match with whole thing until the very last sentence "And we're dying to share with you the multiple game projects we have in the works at Naughty Dog." , I wonder how big Naughty Dog is? as the world knows they make great games. First it was Platformer in Crash Bandicoot then action adventure in Uncharted then Zombie Survival Story in Last of us, wonder what the next game will be?
From what I know they have 2 big teams (like making TLOU and UC at the same time) plus there were the small "team" that made the standalone expansion Left Behind and Lost Legacy.
I hope it's a new IP! Last rumor I read was that multiplayer game and a full remake of The Last of Us......technically would make the "multiple game projects" claim correct, but not what we would be hoping for lol
Multiple new projects, huh..
As much as I love Uncharted and TLOU I would rather see a new IP from Naughty Dog at this point.
Perhaps an entirely different genre is in the cards.
Also, keeping Neil on his leash (especially after how he was totally let loose for TLOU2.) I think would be a better move for the life of whatever game they have coming out next.
I enjoyed my time with TLOU2 but even the biggest fan of it has to admit that Druckmann was just throwing in things to check boxes (at least, I hope that was his excuse.).
