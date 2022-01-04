Square Enix NFT and Blockchain Enthusiasm Draws Criticism and Caused Increase in Share Price - News

Square Enix president Yosuke Matsuda in a New Year's letter discussed and showed enthusiasm for NFTs (non-fungible token) and blockchain games. He sees it as a major trend in the video games industry.

Bloomberg (via VideoGamesChronicle) reports the letter from Matsuda caused an eight percent increase in Square Enix's share price. It is the biggest increase in a single day for the company since August 2021.

"I realize that some people who 'play to have fun' and who currently form the majority of players have voiced their reservations toward these new trends, and understandably so," Matsuda said in the letter.

"However, I believe that there will be a certain number of people whose motivation is to 'play to contribute,' by which I mean to help make the game more exciting. Traditional gaming has offered no explicit incentive to this latter group of people, who were motivated strictly by such inconsistent personal feelings as goodwill and volunteer spirit.

"This fact is not unrelated to the limitations of existing UGC (user-generated content). UGC has been brought into being solely because of individuals’ desire for self-expression and not because any explicit incentive existed to reward them for their creative efforts. I see this as one reason that there haven’t been as many major game-changing content that were user generated as one would expect."

Necrosoft Games director and designer Brand Sheffield was critical with the letter saying, "Among all the grossness of this whole letter, and even this quote, what gets me is the idea that people who play games to have fun are only 'currently' the majority, and the implication that changing this is a good idea."

Shahid Kamal Ahmad, who has been in the gaming industry since 1982, also drew criticism of this move from Square Enix.

"I'm engaged in sifting through the bullshit in this emerging space to see if there is some value, and I wouldn't be doing it if I didn't see some, long-term, but the quickest way to turn it into a shit fest forever is to ignore intrinsic motivation. That's the biggest red flag," said Ahmad.

"If you make everything transactional, well, might as well just come out and say what the letter seems to be saying, which sounds very much like 'We don't want to miss the boat. We don't want to be seen as rapacious. But we want players as well as devs to work for us for free.'

"And that's what sticks in the throat the most. Not just that intrinsic motivation is ignored here, it's actually belittled, when every study in recent times, shows that it's actually a far bigger driver of action than extrinsic motivation could ever be.

"We already have an entitlement issue amongst many players, and I'd argue that the behaviour of large organisations has been a factor in that shift. That will accelerate and become ugly if large orgs then try to turn their players into Mechanical Turks for their utopian metaverses.

If we are to see the benefits of Web3 decentralisation, the only way large orgs will provide value in a redistributed economy is by acting as proxies for trust at scale. If they can't get their messaging right, then their understanding is broken, and who can trust that?"

