Rumor: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022) Set in Latin America

Activision released Call of Duty: Vanguard in 2021 and with the series having an annual release since 2005's Call of Duty 2 some potential leaks for 2022's Call of Duty have potentially surfaced.

Insider Tom Henderson via YouTube has reported this year's entry will be Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022) and the campaign story is set in Latin America with a focus on cartels.

The multiplayer for Modern Warfare 2 Remastered that were originally going to launch near Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) will now have the maps, weapons and Operators incorporated into Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022).

A new PvEvP mode inspired by Escape from Tarkov will also be in the game. It will have a unique map that will also be used for Call of Duty: Warzone. Infinity Ward is focusing on AI for the mode and campaign.

As always this should be treated as a rumor an official announcement is made by Activision.

