GoldenEye 007 Xbox Achievements Leaked - News

/ 574 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

The 1997 Nintendo 64 game from Rare, GoldenEye 007, might be getting a rerelease in the near future. A list of Achievements for GoldenEye 007 on the Xbox have been posted on TrueAchievements. The game features 55 achievements worth 1,000 gamerscore.

If the game is getting a rerelease on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, it will probably also see a release on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

While this likely means GoldenEye 007 is getting a rerelease this should be treated as a rumor until an official announcement is made.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles