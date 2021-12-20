BioWare Using Unreal Engine 5 for Next Mass Effect Game - News

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer BioWare in November 2020 announced a new entry in the Mass Effect franchise is in early development by a "veteran team."

BioWare had started to use DICE's Frostbite engine, however, it wasn't the best engine to use for RPGs. It now looks like BioWare is switching engines and is going with Unreal Engine for the new Mass Effect game. This is according to job listings for programmers asking for experience in Unreal Engine 4 and 5.

The Mass Effect trilogy was developed using Unreal Engine, while BioWare used Frostbite with Dragon Age: Inquisition, Mass Effect: Andromeda, and Anthem.

BioWare is hiring talented programmers with UE4/5 experience! Come, join our team and work with us on the next Mass Effect game!https://t.co/6Wr7CpRnh4#BioWare #hiring #UnrealEngine — Brenon Holmes (@BrenonHolmes) December 17, 2021

