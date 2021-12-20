BioWare Using Unreal Engine 5 for Next Mass Effect Game - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 359 Views
Publisher Electronic Arts and developer BioWare in November 2020 announced a new entry in the Mass Effect franchise is in early development by a "veteran team."
BioWare had started to use DICE's Frostbite engine, however, it wasn't the best engine to use for RPGs. It now looks like BioWare is switching engines and is going with Unreal Engine for the new Mass Effect game. This is according to job listings for programmers asking for experience in Unreal Engine 4 and 5.
The Mass Effect trilogy was developed using Unreal Engine, while BioWare used Frostbite with Dragon Age: Inquisition, Mass Effect: Andromeda, and Anthem.
BioWare is hiring talented programmers with UE4/5 experience! Come, join our team and work with us on the next Mass Effect game!https://t.co/6Wr7CpRnh4#BioWare #hiring #UnrealEngine— Brenon Holmes (@BrenonHolmes) December 17, 2021
Excellent news for sure, Unreal is an easy to develop for engine capable of amazing graphics in the right hands. I wish they were also using Unreal 5 on Dragon Age 4, but from what I've heard they are still using Frostbite engine on it, which is a real shame, as Bioware struggled to use Frostbite effectively ever since EA mandated that all of their owned studios use Frostbite back in 2013. Dragon Age Inquisition on Frostbite looked ok for 2014, but had some technical hiccups and poor anti-aliasing. Mass Effect Andromeda was a total mess on Frostbite. Anthem fell far short of it's initial reveal trailer on Frostbite. Multiple Bioware devs have gone on record saying that Bioware struggled with the complexity of Frostbite engine ever since EA required them to use it to cut costs.
It'll be great that the game will be a looker for sure, but I'm more concerned if BioWare will be capable of the type of narrative storytelling they did with the original trilogy.